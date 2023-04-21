City of Edmonton commits $20 million to affordable housing renovations

The City of Edmonton has entered into a multi-million dollar agreement with Civida, a non-profit affordable housing provider, to refurbish housing units.

The agreement will see Civida managing the repair and renovation of a minimum of 882 social housing units owned by the city.

The city will pay Civida through the national housing co-investment fund contribution up to $20.3 million on a multi-year basis starting this year.

The term of the agreement will encompass the period of work, which is scheduled to be completed by early 2026, plus an additional 20 years following the work.

This means that Civida will be responsible for the repair, renovation and affordability of the social housing units for at least 23 years.

Civida manages more than 4,500 subsidized units for people with lower incomes, and more than 700 near-market and market-priced rental homes, all in the Edmonton metro region.

To become eligible for community housing, prospective tenants must meet income criteria under the Alberta Housing Act.

Civida's property portfolio includes provincially-owned housing and other buildings owned by the City of Edmonton.

Maintenance concerns

In August, CBC spoke with residents in three Civida buildings about their own concerns.

Marianne Snoek lived in the Menisa 1 townhouse complex in Mill Woods since 2017. She moved out in September after she said her repeated concerns over black mould and structural damage were not attended to.

Black mould under Marianne Snoek's sink in her previous townhouse had been spreading since 2017, she said. (Craig Ryan/CBC)

Snoek said she asked Civida for a solution to the mould problem frequently over the years — over the phone, to the site manager in person and during annual inspections. But Snoek said no one showed up to contain or treat it.

She says she is happy to hear the city and Civida are making strides to maintain and repair its units, but does not believe renovations will be the solution.

"Honestly, I think they should just rebuild because those problems are not going to get fixed. There was so much damage," Snoek told CBC Thursday.

The city is expected to release an outline of specific refurbishments and expectations this week.