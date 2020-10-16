City of Edmonton announces new measures to help curb spread of COVID-19
Measures come after province announced new voluntary restrictions last week
The City of Edmonton is bringing in additional COVID-19 measures in response to voluntary health restrictions in the Edmonton zone announced last week.
The measures mainly affect capacity at city facilities and events, as well as some changes to transit.
Designated spectator seating at city recreation centres, like arenas, will operate at 25 per cent capacity (up to 50 spectators, or 100 in larger arenas). There will be no spectator access in arenas without designated seating.
Social event and picnic site bookings won't be allowed for the rest of the year.
Capacity for other indoor bookings and rentals will now be 25 per cent of normal room capacity, to a maximum of 50 people.
"We continue to be concerned by the continuing increase in case numbers. We need all Edmontonians to adhere to the health precautions and practice them daily to prevent COVID-19 case numbers from increasing any further," said interim city manager Adam Laughlin in a news release.
"As the COVID-19 pandemic wears on, we will not let it wear down our resolve to protect our city, including our most vulnerable community members."
The city also announced there will be increased security and crowd monitoring at facilities to ensure safety protocols.
Edmonton transit will also be implementing some changes, like service levels and offering different sales channels for people to purchase low-income bus passes.
There will also be same-day cleaning and disinfecting of bus shelters near schools that have had a COVID-19 outbreak.
Convention centre accommodation
The city also announced its plans to open the temporary shelter at Edmonton Convention Centre on Oct. 30.
The shelter will scale up week by week to a 300-bed capacity, and provide a full spectrum of services.
