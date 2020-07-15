$1.6M stolen from City of Edmonton in scheme involving employee, auditor finds

Edmonton's auditor says $1.6 million was stolen from the city between 2015 and 2019 in a scheme that involved an employee.

In a report released Wednesday, the city auditor said a false invoicing scheme conducted during that time period "took advantage of control weakness in the city's procurement and payment processes."

The auditor started investigating last October after the city manager's office received an email alleging that an employee with a side business in traffic sign rentals had improperly submitted invoices.

"Sign Company A submitted invoices to the City of Edmonton for temporary traffic control devices – such as signs, barricades, and traffic cones for neighbourhood renewal projects," the auditor's report said. "Between 2015 and 2019 this company received $1.6 million from the city based on invoices for which there is no evidence that these devices were received."

The auditor reported the theft to the Edmonton Police Service. The police said in March they are investigating.

The auditor also reported the incident to the city's law branch, which is working to explore options to recover the money.

City managers are scheduled to speak to media Wednesday afternoon

