Recreation, art and culture at the heart of a burgeoning Beaumont

What started as a church on a hill and a few dozen French settlers who arrived in Alberta by train from Montreal in 1894, Beaumont has blossomed into a city that continues to grow.

It is something that mayor Bill Daneluik is very proud of.

Standing in the $29-million sport and recreation centre, which opened in 2020, Daneluik says keeping pace with demands for infrastructure, recreation, art and culture is a challenge.

Beaumont is located 30 minutes south of Edmonton.

"We're the third fastest growing community in Alberta and the fastest in the Edmonton metropolitan region," says Daneliuk, who was first elected to council in 2017 and became mayor last year.

Cochrane is at the top of the list with 24.5 per cent growth between 2016 and 2021, followed by Airdrie at 20.3 per cent and Beaumont at 19.7 per cent, according to Statistics Canada.

Bill Daneluik in the foyer of the Beaumont Sport and Recreation Centre that opened in 2020. (Adrienne Lamb/CBC)

"I moved here 16 years ago, there were 9,000 people. Now we're 21,000."

That number is projected to grow to 45,000 in the next 20 to 25 years, he says.

'I think the growth has been great' Duration 1:54 Take a tour of some of the new sports and recreation facilities in the City of Beaumont, Alta.

This spring, the municipality opened a $4 million multi-use artificial turf field in Four Seasons Park and a $2.8 million dog park and five ball diamonds on the West Recreation Site.

For Corey Callahan, president of Beaumont Blitz Fastball, it's the field of his dreams.

"It's pretty exciting," Callahan says.

Five years ago, Callahan and a handful of other parents started the organization with two teams and 24 athletes. Now there are 12 teams and 140 athletes.

The new location features one baseball and four fastball diamonds.

Two of the new diamonds at the West Recreation Site in Beaumont. (David Bajer/CBC)

"We now have double the facility here that we use to have," says Callahan.

"It will actually allow us to grow the program quite substantially."

He believes with a facility like this now built, the big events will come.

"We have already been approved by Softball Alberta and Softball Canada to host westerns, provincials and potential even nationals," Callahan says.

When it comes to big events, Jeremy Kornel hosts one of the largest in the city all powered by local volunteers.

"We're gearing up for the 15th annual Beaumont Blues and Roots Festival which is happening June 17 and 18," says the president of the festival society.

Corey Callahan, president of Beaumont Blitz Fastball, checking out the new diamonds at West Recreation Site. (Adrienne Lamb/CBC)

The musician and organizer expects 6,000 people to attend this year's event in Four Seasons Park featuring all Canadian acts like Corb Lund, Moist and The Watchmen and Barney Bentall.

Kornel says the festival has grown exponential with more than half of the attendees coming from outside the community.

"The whole point of the festival was to attract people to Beaumont and give them a live music experience," says Kornel.

He's even had people tell him they moved to the community because they attend the festival.

"Makes you feel like you're on the right track and doing what we intended."