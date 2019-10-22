Edmonton city manager Linda Cochrane to step down in December

Edmonton city manager Linda Cochrane announced at a news conference Tuesday that she will step down from her role effective Dec. 31.

Fighting back tears, Cochrane, who has worked for the city for 38 years, spoke to reporters in the media room at city hall, flanked by councillors and members of the administration.

"My decision was made knowing that this organization is in superb hands," Cochrane said. "Recently it's started to feel right that it was time to go."

Mayor Don Iveson offered "unanimous" gratitude on behalf of the city for a job well done.

"She's built a remarkable team in her nearly five years as city manager and led this organization forward as a modern municipal corporation," the mayor said at Tuesday's news conference. "It is a modernized organization thanks to her leadership and the team she has assembled to change this organization, from project management to corporate culture.

The news on Tuesday was sudden — the city sent media a press advisory 30 minutes before Cochrane made the announcement.

The veteran bureaucrat's contract was supposed to run until fall 2020.

Iveson noted that council was made aware of Cochrane's retirement plans that afternoon.

"The decision is just in, as it were," Iveson said.

Cochrane's departure comes nearly two years after the city was mired with complaints of harassment and bullying from employees.

She said it was one of the more difficult issues to deal with.

"Awful things to hear about people's pain and you can't be proud of that," Cochrane said. "The fact that it became public news that a certain amount of staff in the city of Edmonton had difficulty in the worksites and didn't feel heard, not proud of that at all."

Under her tenure, the city created a new employees services department, which started to improve the workplace culture.

"We're 100 per cent committed to doing that now," Cochrane said.

Cochrane began her career working part-time as a swimming instructor at Scona Pool, the city said in a news release.

After graduating from university and a stint working at the City of Spruce Grove, she returned to the City of Edmonton in 1982. While working full time, she also earned two masters degrees.

Cochrane moved up through what is now the citizen services department to general manager, becoming city manager in September 2015. ​​​​​

Iveson said council will appoint an acting city manager in the coming weeks and a recruiting committee will work on finding a replacement, which will take several months.