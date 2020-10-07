City man charged with smuggling fake Edmonton Transit bus passes from China

An Edmonton man has been charged with smuggling and producing forged documents after border guards intercepted a shipment of fake ETS bus passes.

In June, Canada Border Services Agency officers at the Edmonton airport became suspicious of a package from China declared as "book and business cards," which listed an Edmonton address as its destination, a news release said Wednesday.

Opening the package, they found a book and 16 plastic playing card sleeves with Edmonton Transit Service adult bus passes for the month of July.

In total, 1,047 bus passes with a street value of about $101,500 were found in the package, the release said.

Further examination revealed there were genuine bus passes in the package used as reference samples for the mass-produced fraudulent ones.

The seized items were turned over to the Edmonton Police Service, which had the package delivered to the intended recipient. A 31-year-old man was arrested shortly thereafter.

The suspect was charged by the CBSA with smuggling and possession of imported prohibited goods, while Edmonton police charged him with possession of forged documents and property obtained by crime from outside of Canada.

"This was an example of excellent co-operation between Edmonton and the CBSA that allowed us to stop fraudulent activity right at its entry point into the country," said EPS Const. Jess Bagan.