City hires Calgary deputy chief to head up Edmonton Fire Rescue Services

The City of Edmonton has hired a deputy chief with the Calgary Fire Department to head up its fire department.

Joe Zatylny will take over as chief of Edmonton Fire Rescue Services on June 1, the city said in a news release Tuesday.

His appointment follows "an extensive and comprehensive national search," the city said.

Zatylny replaces former Edmonton fire chief Ken Block, who announced his resignation late last year to pursue an opportunity in Australia.

"With more than 25 years of emergency service experience, including over 10 years in senior fire leadership roles, we are fortunate and excited to have Joe lead Edmonton Fire Rescue Services and continue its legacy of exceptional work," interim city manager Adam Laughlin said in the release.

While with the City of Calgary, Zatylny led "a diverse portfolio," the news release said, including the Fire Training Academy, critical medical response support, technical teams support, 911 service management and hazardous materials response support.

He focused much of his work on training sustainability, "fostering a culture of empowerment and enhancing firefighter health and wellness," the city news release said.

Rob Smyth, Edmonton's deputy city manager of citizen services, said Zatylny has been given a clear mandate to evolve and enhance EFRS to meet the demands of a changing, growing and diverse city.

"We expect he will focus his leadership on strengthening our frontline fire rescue services, fire prevention programs and public education to make the city a safer and healthier place," Smyth said.