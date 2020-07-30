City urges Edmontonians to 'step up game' as COVID-19 cases soar

The City of Edmonton will boost its efforts to encourage people to follow COVID-19 restrictions as cases continue to climb in the region, interim city manager Adam Laughlin said Thursday at a news conference.

Laughlin spoke at city hall shortly after Dr. Deena Hinshaw, Alberta's chief medical officer of health, asked Edmontonians to heed tighter rules on a voluntary basis.

Laughlin echoed Dr. Hinshaw's requests for people to limit their social gatherings to 15 and their cohorts to three in total.

Maintain two metres distance from others, wash hands and wear a mask, he reminded residents.

"Taking additional caution now to avoid a setback is just the sensible thing to do," Laughlin said.

As of Thursday afternoon, the Edmonton zone had more than 1,200 active cases of COVID-19, nearly double the number a month earlier.

For the city's part, Laughlin said bylaw and peace officers will increase patrols in areas where a large number of people are likely to be present.

"With additional enforcement teams deployed to shopping centres and public spaces, where we are seeing high outbreak locations," he said.

Laughlin noted the city continues to see an average 97 per cent compliance rate of people wearing masks in public settings.

"Keep doing what you're doing in terms of the public setting but that has to carry to some of these private settings."

Rethink Thanksgiving

"Social and family gatherings are a key driver in the increase of COVID numbers in the zone, which is why these groups are being targeted with these voluntary measures," Laughlin said.

Coun. Andrew Knack is hopeful Dr. Hinshaw's message, bolstered by the city, will hit home for Edmontonians.

"We gotta step up our game again because it's happening across the city now," Knack said in an interview Thursday.

Knack acknowledged that many people are tired of following restrictions and the pandemic environment.

"This has been going on for eight months, we're sick of it," he said. "But the worst thing we can do is let up because if we let up, we're gonna just continue to extend the pain that we're dealing with."

Knack said the Thanksgiving weekend will be a test — and the results will reveal themselves in two weeks.

"If you were thinking of bringing people together outside of your household, into your household — even if you're physically distancing, even if you're all wearing masks outside of when you're eating — maybe this is not the weekend to be doing it."

Over the next week, Laughlin said the city will review bookings and permits for special event gatherings at city facilities for the rest of 2020.

Officials will consider reducing capacity for bookings and outdoor event permits, Laughlin said.

"Even closures, I think, are a real consideration if Edmontonians don't respond in a positive way to this."

Next Thursday, council's emergency advisory committee meets to get the results of Laughlin's reviews.

The city said it would rely on the province for direction before it declares a state of local emergency again, as it first did March 20.

