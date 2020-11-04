Edmonton council approves 40 km/h residential speed limit

Motorists in Edmonton will be required to drive no faster than 40 km/h in residential neighbourhoods and high pedestrian areas after council gave the final green light to lower the limit from the current 50 km/h Wednesday.

Council voted 9-3 to change the speed limit, with councillors Jon Dziadyk, Mike Nickel and Tim Cartmell voting against.

Council initially approved lowering the limit at a public hearing in March and directed administration to draft the necessary bylaws.

Wednesday's statutory public hearing was a legal requirement before the city could make the change.

Council has heard from dozens of people in past meetings over several years.

Before voting Wednesday, councillors took turns speaking about the importance of the measure to help improve safety on Edmonton streets.

Mayor Don Iveson said over four terms on council, he's canvassed thousands of people.

"I have heard consistently that people want action on speeding in their neighbourhoods."

Ben Henderson, councillor for Ward 8, which includes parts of Whyte Avenue, also has been supporting the change for years.

"We have been at this for a long time," Henderson said. "It feels like forever to be able to get to this point."

1,500 signs

The 40 km/h will apply to about 400 neighbourhoods.

It will also apply to high pedestrian areas like sections of Whyte Avenue, Jasper Avenue, parts of Chinatown and Saskatchewan Drive from 110th Street to Emily Murphy Park Road.

The city will swap out 1,500 signs at a cost of $1.1 million, funded by the traffic safety automated enforcement reserve.

The change will take effect by next summer.

Coun. Scott McKeen said he's interested in seeing how lower speeds will change culture inside neighbourhoods.

"I'm really thrilled we got here," McKeen said.

McKeen said he's fed up with the bombardment of complaints every spring when his constituents start complaining about speeders.

"Our streets are an asset and they're available for other things," McKeen said. "Forty km/h will help us get toward reclaiming our streets for everyone."

Coun. Andrew Knack noted the city is working on other traffic calming measures, like enhancing crosswalks and raising driver awareness.

Some design solutions will take many years, he said.

"This is a low cost solution that adds one additional tool to address traffic safety concerns that have been raised year after year throughout the city," Knack said.