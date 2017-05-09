Scott McKeen won't seek third term as downtown city councillor

Coun. Scott McKeen will not run in the fall municipal election, CBC News has learned.

McKeen is in his second term and eighth year of representing Ward 6 in the city's downtown.

"There's a couple things that I'll be very proud of, but I didn't do them — we did them," McKeen said in an interview Friday.

"I've learned a lot, I've enjoyed a lot. I've met amazing people but I just feel it's time to hand the brass ring over to somebody else."

McKeen was first elected in 2013 when Don Iveson was also first elected as mayor.

McKeen has been a strong champion of helping homeless people, with Edmonton now planning 900 new spots for permanent supportive housing.

He also helped form the city's anti-racism advisory committee.

Downtown has evolved dramatically over the two terms McKeen has been in office.

The city has presided over the development of Ice District and Rogers Place. The city has also made streetscape improvements to Jasper Avenue, revitalized Churchill Square and the Stanley A. Milner Library.

McKeen admitted some decisions were tough.

"Every time you make a decision as a city councillor, you make some people happy but you make a lot of other people really unhappy," he said. "I think that wore on me after time."

One tough decision was agreeing to a supervised injection site in Chinatown, which was met with strong opposition from that community.

Not ready to retire

McKeen was a reporter and columnist with the Edmonton Journal for 24 years. But he said he's not ready to retire.

Going forward, he said he'd like to be an advocate for mental health and addictions, or work in communications or journalism again.

McKeen is the third sitting councillor to announce he is not running for re-election.

Michael Walters in Ward 10 and Ben Henderson in Ward 8 will also not seek re-election.

Mayor Don Iveson is not seeking the mayor's chair in 2021.

Nominations for aspiring city councillors, mayor and school trustees opened Jan. 4 and run until Sept. 1.

The municipal election is set for Oct. 18.

@natashariebe