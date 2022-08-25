Edmonton city councillors vote to pull the plug on 65-year-old Scona Pool over safety issues

The 65-year-old Scona Pool in Old Strathcona is set to close for good after Edmonton city councillors were told Wednesday that the building is a safety risk to the public.

City managers told council's executive committee that the facility has significant structural damage and would cost at least $6 million to repair and keep open for another five years.

An assessment of the building completed in July revealed a cracked wall and problems with the roof, foundation and heater in the building.

Councillors voted to accept administration's recommendation to close the pool.

Anne Stevenson, Ward O-day'min councillor, expressed regret in having to make the decision.

"Unfortunately, I think this is an example where we are not able to sustainably continue investing in this facility," Stevenson said.

"As difficult as this is, I do think part of transforming our city, part of building toward the future we want to see is not only about starting some things but stopping others."

Adam Laughlin, manager of integrated infrastructure services, noted the pool was initially slated to close in 2015.

"It's been significant investment in this facility to keep it going," Laughlin told the committee.

"Throughout those seven years, we have regularly checked in on the facility to confirm the condition, and if this was just a heat exchanger issue, we wouldn't be having a report in front of council."

The facility's operator, River City Recreation, Inc. had insisted the only problem was with the heater that broke down in June, and which could be replaced for $40,000.

Michelle Plouffe, the city's legal counsel, also advised councillors about the status of the pool.

"I can say very clearly that the risk of injury and the risk to the city is very high," Plouffe said.

Laughlin said the city's community services will work with pool users to find alternative places at city and non-city facilities.

Swimmers and community members had lobbied the city to keep the pool open until the replacement Rollie Miles Rec Centre, was closer to being built.

That's estimated to be years away, although Mayor Amarjeet Sohi said he's going to push to expedite funding at this fall's budget session for the new facility.

"Sorry to disappoint many people but I think the responsible thing to do both physically as well as looking into the future is to make that decision and put that $6 million intro further design work that needs to be done on Rollie Miles," Sohi said.

Great memories

Members of the Strathcona High School swim team and community leaders joined the meeting earlier to make the case to keep the pool open.

Isabella Hernandez, a captain of the Strathcona High School swim team, told city councillors how much the pool means to her and her friends.

"I've made some great memories there and I don't want them to be torn down and forgotten about, it's like when you live in a house for so long and it burns down and all those memories and moments are gone."

Several other community groups, including synchronized swimming clubs and paddling clubs, use the pool.

The city must give the operator 30 days' notice before it closes the building.