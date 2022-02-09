City of Edmonton explores its own proof of vaccination program

Edmonton is exploring options to create its own proof of vaccination requirement after the province ended the Restrictions Exemption Program (REP) Tuesday.



City council agreed unanimously Wednesday to have a report prepared on the implications of creating a municipal vaccine passport program for city-owned facilities and private businesses.

Coun. Aaron Paquette raised the idea at the council meeting.

"There's a lot of mixed emotions obviously among Edmontonians; the vast majority think this is too fast," Paquette said.

"I'm just wondering for businesses who want to continue with REP because it helps them and helps people feel comfortable going out to these places, what can the city do to assist these folks?"

The motion included an amendment put forward by Coun. Tim Cartmell for the report to also look at an active screening program at city facilities and businesses.

Administration is expected to report back to council on Friday with options on a municipal program.

City manager Andre Corbould said a vaccination mandate would require a bylaw.

Since the province's REP ceased Wednesday morning, Corbould said staff at city facilities have been screening patrons for COVID-19 symptoms before they let them enter.

Edmonton's face-covering bylaw remains the same — anyone over two years of age is required to wear a mask or face covering when entering indoor public places.

Masking for children 12 and under will be removed from provincial guidelines on Feb. 14. Masking will be lifted for the public as a whole on Mar. 1.