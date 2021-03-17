City council rejects proposed crematorium in central Edmonton

A proposal for a new crematorium in central Edmonton has been rejected by city council in a unanimous vote.

More than 20 community members from the Prince Rupert neighbourhood attended a virtual public hearing Tuesday to express their concerns about the new facility proposed by Trinity Funeral Home.

Prince Rupert residents held a peaceful march two weeks ago, to protest the proposal.

The application before city council proposed rezoning industrial land that borders the community at the corner of 119th Street and 114th Avenue, which is currently zoned as a medium industrial zone. Rezoning would have allowed the land to be used as an industrial business zone, which includes crematorium as a discretionary use.

Residents have raised concerns about the monitoring of smoke from crematoriums, something council members expressed as well.

"I like others will not be supporting the rezone," Mayor Don Iveson said in the meeting Tuesday. "But I recognize that I think that we've got some more work to do. The question of what the rules should be is very much the purview of a subsequent motion and policy discussion."

Prince Rupert neighbourhood organizer Marilyn Dumkee at a rally outside the facility at 119th Street and 114th Avenue on March 6th. (Scott Neufeld/CBC)

Community members were also concerned about the proximity of the facility to some of their homes.

City administration at the meeting informed council that upcoming bylaw changes could address the questions around the issue of setbacks. Information will be coming to council this summer but any changes would not actually take effect until late 2022 or early 2023.

Marilyn Dumkee has been vocal about her concerns and was celebrating the council's decision with her neighbours Tuesday night.

"This is my health and my home," Dumkee said. "I don't want to give up either. I don't want to be the test case down the road."

Dumkee plans to continue to push for additional oversight and regulations to guide where this type of facility may be placed in the future.

The building was formerly a storage warehouse for a plastics company. The new owners told the city that the building would be used to house their cremator, in addition to some office and storage space.

Trinity representatives said the property was appealing to them based on the proximity to their other facility in the area. They added it would be an easier place for families to access as opposed to a large industrial area near the edge of a city.

In an earlier emailed statement, Trinity Funeral Home told CBC News that they often hear concerns when they begin planning for a new facility but that their facilities have operated in the Edmonton area since 2012 "without incident."

Judy Kuehn and her family owns a business across from another Trinity cremator. She submitted photos to council showing plumes of smoke coming from the building on 66th street, something she said was not a daily occurrence but happened frequently.

John Laureano, owner of Trinity Funeral Home, confirmed the photos were from the company's cremator on 66th street. He told the hearing that in some cases smoke can be seen right at the beginning of the process, typically as clothing items are burned off. He said that can last anywhere from ten seconds to a minute.

Trinity Funeral Home has not yet responded to a request for comment on council's decision.