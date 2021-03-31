Negligence, outdated policies called out in task force's report on Edmonton policing

Edmonton needs to step up dramatically when it comes to policing and public safety, a report released Wednesday says.

A task force on community safety and well-being outlines 14 areas where the police and the city can start rectifying systemic racism and inequality.

"Edmonton's community safety ecosystem desperately needs to be modernized," the report said.

"As a city we are flying blind when it comes to community safety – especially on race-related data about interactions that police, peace and bylaw officers have with the public. This negligence must be addressed."

The task force was formed last fall after city council heard from 142 speakers during a public hearing on racism in policing.

Those public hearings were born out of protests around North American following the police-involved death of George Floyd last May in Minneapolis.

The task force is made up of 11 community members, two city staff representatives, and two members each from the police and police commission.

One key recommendation is to move toward an integrated dispatch model involving police, emergency medical service, fire service, mental health services, and crisis diversion and social service partners.

Other recommendations include:

building a more diverse, inclusive, anti-racist organizations through training and recruitment;

pursuing ways to prevent unnecessary use of force by police, peace and bylaw officers;

identifying and addressing how collective agreements contribute to systemic bias, and;

creating a new regulatory college for police and peace officers.

Dr. Annette Trimbee, chair of the task force, said the findings present an opportunity for the city to make changes right away.

"These recommendations are common sense things that Edmonton city council can start doing today," Trimbee said in a news release.

Funding and spending

Hundreds of people at protests and at the public hearings last summer demanded the city defund police or reduce the department budget dramatically.

The task force calls for freezing the current level of police funding until the budget aligns with comparable cities like Calgary, Ottawa, Winnipeg and Hamilton.

A portion of the funding should be tied to performance, it said.

Funding shouldn't be based on a multi-year arrangement but provided on a year-to-year basis, as is done for other community services.

"Our city is spending more money each year doing the same things, in the same old ways, using the same old thinking, without seeing enough change," the report said. "This is frustrating people and harming public trust in key institutions."

Trimbee said funding for police is stable while other important services face budget freezes or cuts.

The task force calls for more crisis diversion teams and alternative police teams.

An estimated 32 per cent of calls police officers respond to involve no crime, the report said.

"Where is the dignity in being taken away in a police car when you are in a mental health crisis?" the report said. "Our city is forcing police to step into the shoes of social workers and mental health professionals. This is unfair, ineffective and expensive."

City council will discuss the report's findings at a meeting Monday.