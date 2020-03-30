City of Edmonton plans to sell Kiniski surplus site to private school

The City of Edmonton is set to sell a plot of land deemed a surplus school site for more than ten years, despite ongoing opposition from public interest groups.

The city recommends selling the Kiniski Gardens site in southeast Edmonton at 38th Street and 38th Avenue to the Headway School Society of Alberta for $2.5 million, a report posted Thursday outlines.

The proposed sale is up for discussion and approval at council's next executive committee meeting Monday.

If council approves the sale, Headway plans to build a private school on the lot — a move that has its share of opponents.

Wing Li, communications director for Support Our Students Alberta, is among several groups that think the site should remain in the public realm — like a park, seniors centre or community centre.

"The municipality selling this is sort of counterproductive to what the municipal government should be doing, which is providing barrier-free access to resources for its citizens," she said.

In an interview with CBC News Thursday, Li argued that if the sale goes through, it could set a precedent of encouraging private education.

City staff is recommending that the Kiniski Gardens site in southeast Edmonton be sold to the Headway School Society of Alberta for $2.5 million. (François Gagnon/Radio-Canada)

"That it's accepted that you can have these private identities within communities that have struggling public schools and diverting resources that are supposed to be for everyone."

Headway secures bid

The Kiniski Gardens surplus school site was listed for sale in March last year for $2,450,000 through a public offering.

The city received six other offers, which remain confidential.

The current Headway School is in Forest Heights in central Edmonton and many of its students live in Mill Woods.

Moe Banga, Ward 12 councillor, said if Headway opened a school at the Kiniski Gardens site, it would mean many of its students wouldn't have to travel as far.

"I'd say it's a good thing for people in the area," Banga told CBC News Thursday.

On its website, the Headway School describes itself as a "culture-based academic school that offers Punjabi language as a subject."

In 2017, principal J.S. Sidhu told CBC News that about 370 students spend an hour on the bus each way to attend the school.

"It does cater to that community of course," Banga said. "I support this move because this is a regular school and people do need choices to send their kids to school."

The site was an elementary school until 2009 when the Edmonton Public School Board declared the site surplus.

When a site is deemed surplus, it's offered to other school districts. In this case, the Catholic school board and Francophone school boards did not express interest in using the site for another place of education.

"Once a surplus school site has been declared surplus by the school boards, the City is free to dispose of the land to any party," the report says.

In 2016, Headway inquired to buy the site from the city.

At the time, a coalition of organizations led by Public Interest Alberta and the Edmonton and District Labour Council objected to the city selling the land to a private school.

City council put the discussion on hold and asked administration to try to resolve the conflict.

When there was still no resolution in October 2019, council directed administration to continue proceeding with the land sale.

If the executive committee approves the sale, Headway can continue planning and anticipate starting construction in July 2022.