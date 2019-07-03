Edmonton proposes $1,000 fine for tagging, unwanted graffiti

A person caught defacing a building facade, windows or sidewalks without permission may face a $1,000 fine from the City of Edmonton if council agrees to the proposed measure.

The citizen services department suggests the city amend its Community Standards and Public Places Bylaw to make unwanted graffiti an offence.

The measure is outlined in a report for council's community and public services committee to discuss next week.

It stems from a 2019 council motion directing city administration to look at increased fines and alternative methods to resolve tagging troubles, after a spike in cases that year.

Currently, police have the authority to charge a perpetrator found tagging, likely with mischief.

Under the current bylaw, the city requires the property owner to remove graffiti. If they don't remove it in a timely manner, the city can fine the property owner $250 for a first offence and $500 for subsequent offences.

The city also offers compensation through its Professional Graffiti Cleaning Program, up to $750 for professional cleaners to remove vandalism. If the job — done by the city's hired contractors — costs more than that, the business is billed for the difference.

Time is money

The idea of fining the culprit is refreshing news to Yvan Chartrand, owner of Bonjour Bakery on 99th Street, who got hit hard by graffiti in summer of 2019.

Chartrand spent hours and hundreds of dollars cleaning the windows of his bakery, and the property owner had to clean the building's facade, as required by the city.

"It's a fairly substantial cost to remove those graffiti," Chartrand said. "My time is worth money, too."

"It's costing me so why should they get away for free?" Chartrand asked. "Once you start paying $1,000 if you do something like that, maybe you'll think about it twice."

Cameras are set up around the building, so Chartrand says they can help police and the city by capturing images of perpetrators and license plate numbers.

The city reported a nearly 50 per cent increase in graffiti bylaw complaints in 2019 from the year before.

Todd Janes, executive director of the Stony Plain Road and Area Business Association, also supports the proposal.

"I think that levying a fine is important as this can be a recurring and financial hit to many small businesses," Janes said in an email Thursday, noting the unfair onus on the building owner to remove the graffiti.

Janes pointed to the terminology of defiling a facade as tagging, as opposed to graffiti as murals and public art, with an appreciation of these art forms, "our attitudes are changing in terms of graffiti."

"The real problem in our city is with individuals who are taggers," Janes said. "Tags are a nuisance and people doing this are causing damage to property."

Scott McKeen, councillor for downtown Ward 1, said he hasn't heard of recent cases of tagging in his area but said the issue will likely come up again and the onus will again be on the building owners.

"It does kind of sound counterintuitive to fine the property owner whose property has been tagged," McKeen said. "By adding a fine in for perpetrators there's at least sort of levels the responsibility."

McKeen said he doubts a $1,000 fine would prevent tagging in the beginning but potentially over time.

"What it might do is convince someone who's caught and fined, from doing it again."

The city looked at other jurisdictions before deciding on a $1,000 ticket.

Calgary imposes fines of $2,500 to $5,000, Ottawa levies up to $615 and Toronto up to $5,000.

The City of Edmonton report says low fine amounts can be seen as an insufficient deterrent while a high fine may cause reluctance for bylaw officers to issue tickets, create an increase in court challenges or "perception of heavy-handedness."

