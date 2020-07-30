The City of Edmonton plans to extend its mandatory face-covering bylaw to May 31, 2021, five months past the current end date of Dec. 31, a city report shows.

City managers will request the extension at council's community and public services committee meeting next week.

Face coverings are part of the "ongoing need for public health protection measures due to the COVID-19 pandemic," the report says.

Peace officers enforce the municipal bylaw and have focused on educating the public and raising awareness about the importance of wearing masks.

Since Aug. 1, when the bylaw came into force, they've given out 1,873 verbal mask warnings and four tickets.

The city also keeps a tally of complaints related to masks and face coverings. There have been 1,472 lodged since Aug. 1.

However, the city says most people are heeding the rule, with 97 per cent compliance on public transit, in taxis, recreation centres and indoor public spaces.

People on the LRT were recorded as having the lowest compliance rate. In the last week of October, 84 per cent of riders were wearing some kind of face covering.

The City posts COVD-19 related data on its dashboard, including compliance trends as displayed in this graph. (City of Edmonton)

The city stresses that masks are an added layer of protection. When combined with physical distancing and proper hand hygiene, they are an effective means of preventing the transmission of COVID-19 by symptomatic and asymptomatic carriers.

A mask may help protect the person wearing it, the city adds.

Several exemptions are included in the bylaw:

people unable to place or remove a face covering without assistance

people with mental or physical concerns

patrons eating or drinking in designated areas, or as part of a religious or spiritual ceremony

when exercising

when assisting someone with a disability who would be hindered if the caregiver is wearing a face covering

customers receiving a service such as dental work

children under two years old

employee-only spaces where physical barriers are installed between employees and patrons

The bylaw does not apply to schools, health care facilities, hospitals and child-care centres.

Council passed the bylaw in July after much debate, with councillors Jon Dziadyk, Mike Nickel and Tony Caterina voting against it.

As of Oct. 31, several municipalities around Edmonton have mandatory face-covering bylaws with varying expiry dates, including Spruce Grove, Stony Plain, St. Albert, Strathcona County, Fort Saskatchewan Sturgeon County, Beaumont and Leduc County.

