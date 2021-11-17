Edmonton shelters wait for province to step up as funds dry up

Social agencies in Edmonton are waiting for the province to fund some 420 overnight shelter spaces this winter, as money for some projects is set to run out at the end of November.

The requests are outlined in a report presented to city council's executive committee meeting Tuesday.

Hope Mission houses up to 200 people a night at a 24/7 shelter in the Spectrum building on the Exhibition grounds.

That money is set to expire at the end of the month and the agency is asking the government of Alberta to renew the funding until the end of next March.

Money for three south-side shelters operated by the Mustard Seed also runs out at the end of November.

Coun. Andrew Knack — in office for eight years now — was noticeably frustrated, as he's been hearing about the struggles since he was elected and funding for social service falls under the jurisdiction of the province.

"It's infuriating because we're talking about something year after year that is the provincial government's job," Knack said to the committee. "What I struggle with over and over again, is we're trying to solve a problem we can't solve ourselves."

Last year at the beginning of the COVID-19 pandemic, with money from the federal government, the city organized emergency shelter space at the Expo Centre and then at the Edmonton Convention Centre.

The city estimates 1,200 people will need overnight shelter space this season and there are 720 available beds.

Justin Marshall, press secretary for Alberta's Minister of Community and Social Services, said the province is set to announce support for homelessness at an availability Wednesday at Hope Mission.

"Premier Jason Kenney and Community and Social Services Minister Jason Luan will announce funding and new steps being taken to help support Albertans experiencing homelessness and domestic violence during the COVID-19 pandemic," he said.

The city is coping with a 35 per cent decrease in overnight spots and a 56 per cent reduction in dedicated day services compared to last December.

Tuesday, the city committed $1.6 million to extend day-shelter services at Bissell Centre, The Boyle Street Service Society, and The Mustard Seed Society until Dec. 31.

Administration had the authority to allocate that money from the operating budget, saying it's not its usual practice when reaching agreements with agencies.

"Due to evolving conditions created by the pandemic and the lack of access to city council during the election period, action was required to ensure no gaps in service for Edmonton's most vulnerable populations as we transition into winter," the report says.

To extend those day shelter spaces to the end of next March, administration will be asking council to approve another $3.3 million in the upcoming fall supplemental budget discussions next week.