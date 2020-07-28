Some Edmonton councillors push to bring back mask bylaw on public transit

Several Edmonton city councillors say people should continue to wear masks on public transit, in taxis and rideshare vehicles, if the province removes this COVID-19 health measure.

Acting city manager Catrin Owen, told council's emergency advisory committee Thursday that the city will strongly encourage riders to continue wearing masks but doesn't plan to keep them mandatory.

Leaving it optional didn't go over well with everyone.

Coun. Scott McKeen said he's been getting many complaints from constituents.

"There's people freaked out about us cancelling the mask mandate on transit," he said at the meeting.

The delta variant, a possible peak in cases in the fall and kids returning to school unvaccinated are all reasons to be concerned, McKeen said.

Council voted 7-6 in June to suspend the face covering bylaw, which they put in place in August 2020 before the Alberta government implemented a province-wide mandate last fall.

McKeen said he's ready to raise a motion at the next council meeting to get the city bylaw reinstated, if the province lifts that health measure.

Coun. Aaron Paquette rebuked the province for its decision to scale back almost all health orders.

"Alberta has had the worst record on COVID of all provinces and territories and now is out of step with the vast majority of jurisdictions," Paquette said Thursday.

Hearing that the city plans to follow the province's lead, Paquette was baffled.

"How does this inspire confidence in users of transit that we are considering their health, safety and well being?" he asked. "I'm very confused about that."

Coun. Ben Henderson also expressed concern about safety and people's comfort levels if masks are no longer required.

"I'm worried that we will have the opposite effect of what we want," Henderson said. "We will make a lot of people not take transit that would like to go back to living as normal a life as they possibly can."

Meanwhile, Owen said Edmontonians may wear masks in city facilities and on transit.

"Of course they can — that's their choice and we want to empower them to make that choice."

Survey shows 50-50 split

The city surveys a sample of transit riders every month on various issues and in June, asked questions related to COVID-19 safety concerns.

Carrie Hotton-MacDonald, branch manager of Edmonton Transit Service, said June data show 50 percent of respondents weren't concerned about COVID-19 during their transit trip.

The remaining respondents felt concerned about COVID-19 during a particular part of their trip, for example, 28 percent felt concerned while riding and 8 percent while exiting the bus.

Results from the July survey are expected to be released soon, she said.

If the city were to insist riders wear masks, it could be a challenge to enforce the bylaw, Hotton-MacDonald noted.

She said many jurisdictions are grappling between recommending masks and making them mandatory.

"I think we're all struggling with this, we're not alone," Hotton-MacDonald told the committee.

The committee agreed to pick up the discussion at the next council meeting Monday.

Mayor Don Iveson said it would be better if the mask requirement was consistent around regional municipalities.

"If the province doesn't continue to impose that, as of Monday, then my sense that the will on council and the votes will be there to maintain a masking requirement for back to school," Iveson said.

