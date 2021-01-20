The Orange Hub tenants get financial assistance from city to ride out pandemic

The City of Edmonton is stepping up to help tenants of The Orange Hub — home to a number of non-profit groups in the arts, recreation, wellness and learning — stay afloat.

Without assistance, 10 of the 23 tenants in the city-owned building at 100th Avenue and 156th Street would be at risk of having to move out due to costs associated with the pandemic, council's community and public services committee heard Wednesday.

Roger Jevne, branch manager of community and recreation facilities, said the city is prepared to offer $180,000 in financial aid, while putting together a temporary relief program over the next few months.

"Not only are the tenants affected, but the future of The Orange Hub and its ability to attract new tenants may be in jeopardy," Jevne said.

The tenants need up to $180,000 in one-time support to help them pay their operating costs in 2021, he said.

Todd Janes, a member of the tenants association and executive director of the Stony Plain Road and Area Business Association, also made the case for financial relief.

"This pandemic has seriously disabled organizations from raising funds and also serving residents of Edmonton and surrounding area and clients who benefit from this ecosystem," Janes said.

A recent review identified four tenants as being in immediate need for financial support of about $40,000 and another six which may require up to $140,000.

Cara Bedford, marketing coordinator for Gateway Chorus and a member of The Orange Hub tenants' association, said her group's ability to fundraise is hamstrung as health orders ban public singing.

Gateway Chorus, an a cappella women's choir in Edmonton, leases rehearsal space at The Orange Hub and is one of the tenants at financial risk.

Gateway Chorus sings at festivals, seniors homes and participates in international contests, Bedford said.

"In normal times, we are viable," Bedford said. "I'm really asking for action because time is running out. It has taken three years to fill this building with viable groups, it's crucial we do not lose that synergy."

Hub history

The city bought the old McEwan University building in west Edmonton in 2017 in an effort to advance non-profit groups.

The groups include a range of artists, social services, a community daycare and focus organizations, Janes noted.

Groups hold concerts, dance recitals, meetings and plays.

"These organizations took a leap of faith when they signed leases to become part of The Orange Hub, and to build a community hub collectively," Janes said.

About 75 per cent of the building is occupied, and in 2019, the city recovered 87 per cent of the costs to keep it open, Coun. Andrew Knack said.

"When we do get to a full occupied scenario, we probably would actually more than break even on that.," Knack said. "That's actually quite rare for a lot of city buildings."