Edmonton ready to enforce province's new health orders for businesses, gatherings

The City of Edmonton is ready to enforce new provincial COVID-19 health orders that take effect Sunday, interim city manager Adam Laughlin told council Thursday.

At council's emergency advisory committee meeting, Laughlin said peace officers will coordinate with police and provincial health authorities to make sure people are following the rules.

Laughlin said people should expect more warnings and tickets handed out over the coming weeks.

"Quite frankly, we're feeling like we need to do that so people get the point that this is serious and we will enforce these restrictions to ensure that everybody's health is taken into consideration."

The province's measures require entertainment and hospitality venues to close, including casinos, bingo halls and amusement parks.

Restaurants may offer take-out and delivery only.

All retail and commercial business must restrict the usual capacity to 15 per cent.

Individuals and businesses found violating the new orders may receive a $1,000 fine.

Laughlin said peace officers handed out 28 tickets and 370 warnings between Dec. 3 and 9 for violations related to social gatherings, business restrictions and the face-covering bylaw.

Edmonton city councillors said they're hearing concerns and questions from many constituents. Coun. Bev Esslinger said people are reporting violent reactions in some places when there are confrontations about masks.

"They're frustrated or very uncomfortable," Esslinger said. "I've had people say, 'I was in the store and I left because people weren't wearing masks,' and they were very worried about that."

People with complaints about the face-covering bylaw can report it to 311 and now with the provincial order, Laughlin said there's an avenue through Alberta health services and Alberta Health to file a complaint.

Shopping concerns

Coun. Michael Walters noted the 15 per cent capacity at retail stores doesn't go into effect until Sunday morning.

"What I worry [about] is sort of a super-spreader Saturday sales extravaganza, the rush on the mall, people feeling like this is their last chance to get out and get Christmas shopping done."

Kluthe said the city will be working with mall security, health and safety officers out in malls as well.

Laughlin said after Saturday, with fewer people allowed in a store or mall should make it easier for officers to monitor whether people are distancing.

"Where we can — upping the enforcement and that's integrated with EPS, with our peace officers and with the Alberta health officers as well," Laughlin said.

With the Edmonton zone adding another 943 cases on Thursday, Walters asked city managers to consider a stronger communications campaign on Friday, leading into the weekend.

"COVID's around every corner right now, the virus is around every corner — just to warn people that it's really risky to go," Walters suggested. "It sucks for these businesses, it's a big time of year."

Ski hills and skating

The city plans to keep the Victoria Park Skating Oval and IceWay, The Meadows Community Recreation Centre and the Rundle Park IceWay open with physical distancing measures in place.

Coun. Ben Henderson noted that keeping these facilities open is important more than ever.

"We want people to still be able to be outside, that's probably the one place they can get exercise and get out of the house safely."

But he said he's concerned that outdoor exercise areas such as ski hills, toboggan hills and ice surfaces will become overrun.

"I noticed that the oval was just mobbed the other day," Henderson said.

Jennifer Kluthe, the new chair of the city's COVID-19 task team, said more staff will be assigned to manage crowds in the facility parking lots and remind patrons of the rules.

"And even in other areas on streets where we know it's going to be busy is just to proactively provide that positive messaging."

Park rangers will also help remind people about the restrictions, Kluthe said.

The city is restricting the popular holiday event Candy Cane Lane to a drive-thru only.

Two days before the full provincial restrictions go into effect, Mayor Don Iveson had a message for the public.

"I would like to stress that if you are getting some last-minute haircuts or massages, for example, that you please follow the public health measures and try your best to avoid crowded areas."

Laughlin also had a final reminder for Edmontonians Thursday.

"Physical distancing remains the key," Laughlin said. "We encourage Edmontonians not to look for loopholes."

