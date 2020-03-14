Edmonton prepares to lay off 400 staff in response to new COVID-19 restrictions

The City of Edmonton may lay off 400 employees in response to new COVID-19 pandemic restrictions announced by the province Tuesday, a city spokesperson said.

The number is an estimate and layoffs would be temporary, communications spokesperson Melissa Lovatt told CBC News on Wednesday.

The majority of staff laid off would be those working at recreation facilities.

City managers are working through the operational impacts to determine how many workers will be laid off and from where, Lovatt said.

Managers need to reevaluate areas that still require staff, such as maintenance.

New restrictions announced Tuesday by Premier Jason Kenney include closing all sports facilities, which would include city-run recreation centres and pools.

The measures go into effect after midnight Saturday.

They will be in effect for at least four weeks.

The measures force the closure of horse tracks, racing centres, bowling alleys, gyms, indoor rinks and arenas, camps, museums, galleries, water and amusement parks.

The potential city layoffs are in addition to about 80 city workers let go temporarily after partial measures announced by the province Nov. 24.

Many of the potential 400 employees facing the newest layoffs were temporarily let go in the spring.

The city has laid off 2,600 positions since the spring, but about 1,600 have since returned to work.

Many staff laid off earlier were working at sports facilities or in recreational programming.

Edmonton Transit Services were laid off as well, when buses and LRT trains were on reduced schedules.

The city employs the equivalent of 10,718 full-time positions.

