Edmonton to draft pandemic restrictions bylaw to curb COVID-19 spread

The City of Edmonton is ready to take matters into its own hands to curb the exponential spread of COVID-19.

Council agreed unanimously Tuesday to draft a pandemic restrictions bylaw that would allow the city to limit gatherings in restaurants and similar businesses such as casinos, and places of worship.

"The clock is ticking in more ways than one here," Mayor Don Iveson said. "The situation is dire and urgent measures are needed."

Coun. Aaron Paquette put forward the motion, which will be discussed at a special meeting on Thursday, hoping it will help get the city back on track.

"We are eager to work with the province to solve this issue, to finally put to rest the economic and health anxiety and return confidence to the people of Edmonton and our region," Paquette said.

Council approved the motion after hearing from several doctors from the Edmonton Zone Medical Staff Association, representing 1,700 health experts in the city.

The association is again calling for a circuit-breaker lockdown to get COVID-19 cases under control.

Dr. Noel Gibney, a professor emeritus of the University of Alberta's department of critical care medicine and co-chair of the staff association's strategic COVID-19 pandemic committee, presented council with projections.

"Without a meaningful change in the rate of infections, hospitalization and ICU admissions, it is likely that there will be over 1,000 hospital COVID patients and 170 ICU COVID patients by Dec. 17," Gibney said.

Monday, there were 609 patients in Alberta hospitals with COVID-19, 108 of them in intensive care.

The doctors project that if measures aren't taken, the number of Alberta patients in hospital will balloon to 2,000 with 300 of them in ICU by the end of the month.

Hospitals and continuing care centres are becoming progressively overwhelmed as health-care professionals work at maximum capacity, Gibney noted.

Under the motion, Iveson will write to mayors in the Edmonton Metropolitan Region to request a regional approach, asking for each jurisdiction draft a similar bylaw.

Iveson said he's hopeful the province will take stronger steps, noting that the best response would be ratchet up measures under the province's authority.