Sports leagues, e-scooters latest victims of city's COVID-19 response

All public sporting events in Edmonton are cancelled until May 31, interim city manager Adam Laughlin told councillors Thursday.

It's one of the latest orders the city is imposing to respond to the COVID-19 pandemic, as outlined in Laughlin's weekly update to council's emergency advisory committee.

Laughlin said groups that have booked city fields will receive refunds until the end of May.

Fields will remain open to the public, he said.

The city will continue to maintain greens on golf courses with the anticipation that they will open in the coming months but Laughlin stressed golf courses should not be used as walking and jogging trails.

E-scooters will not be allowed on paths and streets as long as the province's public health emergency remains in place.

Laughlin said e-scooters are not considered an essential method of transportation.

Last spring, Lime and Bird launched their e-scooter services downtown and around Whyte Avenue.

Reduced public transit

Starting April 20, LRT service will end at 10 p.m. each day and buses will stop running at midnight.

City is working with third-party providers, such as vehicle for hire companies, to come up with a plan to fill the gap for people needing public transit to get to work.

The operations department is also looking at adjusting lanes of traffic in at least two more areas; it has already reduced Saskatchewan Drive to one lane and extended the shared use path along the Victoria Promenade.

Gord Cebryk, deputy manager of city operations said he's considering a similar adjustment in at least two other locations: on Victoria Park Road where there are three lanes of road traffic and many pedestrians and a part of Jasper Avenue.

One-third of the city's festivals have cancelled or postponed, including all scheduled for April and May.

Laughlin asked council to renew the city's state of local emergency, which must be done every seven days. It was first declared on March 20.

@natashariebe

