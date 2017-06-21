'A bit Big Brother': City councillors question tightened fireworks rules

Updates to Edmonton's fireworks rules have sparked complaints about increased costs and overbearing regulations, city councillors said at a meeting Monday.

Officials from the city and Edmonton Fire Rescue were on hand to provide information about changes approved late last year to the consumer firework permitting process.

The city updated its bylaw after changes to the federal fire code removed regulations for consumer fireworks.

A group such as a community league that wants to host a fireworks show has to obtain two permits: one to buy the fireworks and another to set them off.

The changes were approved back in November. Councillors said they have since heard from groups saying the rules have effectively barred them from putting on shows.

"I think we're becoming a bit Big Brother on this one," Ward 2 Coun. Bev Esslinger said, asking about the need for a double permit.

Deputy fire chief of public safety Russell Croome said that the changes are meant to bring firework permitting better in line with the fire code and that if the city decided to actually follow best practices, fireworks would be illegal.

"If we actually fully aligned with the (National Fire Protection Association), we would ban fireworks," Croome said. Many other Alberta municipalities no longer allow consumer firework sales, council heard.

Edmonton Fire Rescue also added on-site inspections prior to the fireworks being discharged.

"Our process before did not require that we actually went out to these sites. When we started to go out to those sites, we observed a lot of instances where, really, it was sweat off your brow, that's fortunate nothing happened," Croome said.

He said they had no awareness of the near-misses, lack of clean-up, and unfired fireworks left abandoned nearby, but the updated regulations given them more ability to check for those kinds of issues.

Fireworks are set up at Kinsmen Park for the Canada Day fireworks in Edmonton. The show has been canceled for 2020 due to health restrictions around COVID-19. (CBC)

If the inspection is done in the evening or on weekends, the group seeking the permit has to pay the overtime. A letter of complaint received by council members from a fireworks retailer said that costs about $500.

Ward 1 Coun. Andrew Knack said $500 might not seem like a lot, but it could be prohibitive for community groups.

"If that is a cost that community leagues have to incur, that is going to stop community leagues from doing shows in some cases," Knack said.

Fire and city officials agreed consult more with community groups that host fireworks and to be lenient.

The new permit system will be tested this season, including for upcoming Canada Day festivities.