$1.5B worth of projects unfunded in Edmonton's proposed capital budget

Edmonton city councillors will have to fight for their priorities in the next four-year budget as the city lays out its plan to pay for new projects and renew existing infrastructure and facilities.

The city released its proposed $7.75-billion capital budget on Oct. 20. More than half of it is dedicated to new projects like LRT expansions, the Yellowhead Trail conversion and the Lewis Farms and Coronation recreation centres.

The budget also earmarks $270 million to rehabilitate the High Level Bridge, $127 million to rehabilitate William Hawrelak Park and $241 million to buy Light Rail Vehicle (LRV) replacements.

Council had its first opportunity at a meeting Monday to discuss the proposed 2023-2026 capital budget. Deliberations will begin in earnest come early December.

A long list of projects are not recommended for funding, including road widening work and upgrades to sports fields and parks.

Projects like Touch the Water Promenade and the Rollie Miles Recreation Centre — intended to replace the Scona Pool in Old Strathcona — also linger in design or concept phases without funding to get them built.

Stacey Padbury, the city's chief financial officer, said a large number of projects in the design phase are still on the books.

"There's currently $1.5 billion in planned projects for which there's no build funding for," Padbury told council Monday.

Quality of life

Mayor Amarjeet Sohi said his focus heading into budget deliberation will be improving Edmontonians' quality of life.

"It's a challenge with limited resources but we will try to maximize those resources as much as possible to increase people's quality of life," he told media Monday.

The challenge will be what to add to the existing financial plan and what to take out, if anything.

Dozens of initiatives, some driven by councillors, are listed as unfunded, including $10 million for better snow and ice removal.

"We need to improve on those services, those are basic, front-facing services that people enjoy," Sohi said.

Satisfaction survey

The majority of respondents in a recent survey said winter and summer road maintenance are areas that need improvement.

More than 5,000 respondents participated in the survey this summer through in-person and online forums as well as through various organizations.

The survey shows the city scored well in how it delivers fire rescue services, waste collection, parks, sports fields, green spaces and traffic safety and controls.

The survey also showed 52 per cent of respondents perceive Edmonton to be safe overall, compared to 63 per cent in those surveyed in 2020.

Sohi said the city has committed funding to policing, transit security and safety improvements to Chinatown.

"We are investing what we can, which is in our capacity to do so in housing, in developing a wellness strategy," Sohi said. "We have a very comprehensive approach to do so."

Some respondents weren't satisfied with the level of affordable housing for low-income households: 24 per cent of respondents 65 years old and older were satisfied with the city's efforts compared to 49 per cent of people 18 to 24 years old.

Growth funding for affordable housing, estimated to cost $90 million, is not listed as funded in the proposed budget.

Coun.Jo-Anne Wright said that's one project she thinks will improve overall safety and well-being.

"[It would] make sure that people are properly housed and affordably housed, might take some strain off the food banks as well," she said.

On Thursday, the city releases its proposed four-year-operating budget. That will contain suggestions on property tax increases.

Residents can tell council what they think of the capital and operating budgets at a public hearing at city hall on Nov. 28 and Nov. 29.