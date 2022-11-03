Proposed city budget calls for 3.9% property tax hike in each of next 4 years

City of Edmonton administration is recommending annual property tax increases of 3.9 per cent in each of the next four years in a proposed operating budget for 2023-26.

The city posted the financial blueprint Thursday.

If approved, Edmonton homeowners would pay about $718 in property taxes for every $100,000 of their assessed home value in 2023, up $27 from this year.

The city's proposed operating budget for 2023 amounts to $3.2 billion in spending.

The city lists a number of financial pressures on its finances, including wage increases for city staff, higher debt servicing costs and interest rates for new capital projects, higher energy prices, higher fuel costs and funding for the Edmonton Police Service through an updated formula.

"There is a great deal of uncertainty surrounding inflation forecasts as the pace and scale of price pressures easing are unclear," the budget document says.

Also released Thursday was the city's first carbon budget.

Edmonton has set targets to reduce greenhouse gas emissions — using 2005 as a baseline — by 35 per cent by 2025, 50 per cent by 2030, and be emissions neutral by the year 2050.

Although the city has undertaken several initiatives to reduce emissions, the carbon budget is forecasting the city will miss those targets.

Council will review the proposed operating budget at a public meeting Nov. 14.

The city released its proposed $7.75 billion capital budget two weeks ago.

Public hearings on both capital and operating budgets will take place at city hall Nov. 28 and 29 before city council begins deliberating the finances in earnest in early December.

More to come.

