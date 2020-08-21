Mike Nickel violated council's code of conduct, city integrity commissioner finds
Veteran councillor found to be disrespectful and misleading in social media posts
An investigation by the city's integrity commissioner has found social media posts from Coun. Mike Nickel violated council's code of conduct.
Ten members of the public filed complaints against Nickel related to four separate posts on Facebook and Twitter on April 19, 20 and 21 and May 20.
In a report released Friday, integrity commissioner Jamie Pytel found the posts were disrespectful toward fellow city councillors and lacked decorum.
One post shows an image of Coun. Andrew Knack throwing taxpayer money at bike lanes. Nickel says in the post, "C'mon, Andrew, now is your time to show some fiscal restraint."
Pytel recommends Mayor Don Iveson send a letter of reprimand to Nickel, and that council adopt a social media policy.
Council is set to discuss the findings at a meeting Sept. 2. Council has the authority to remove a councillor found violating the code of conduct from sitting on city committees.
Nickel told CBC News on Friday the cartoons are a form of political expression.
He called the investigation and its findings absurd.
"It's unbelievable," he said.
"This is about freedom of speech," he added. "You don't get to come in and edit my social media posts."
The complainants are not named in the report. Knack was not one of them.
Nickel said he wouldn't be running again as a ward candidate but didn't deny he's considering running for mayor.
Knack said he will read the reports before responding and plans to comment on Monday.
