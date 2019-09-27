Demolition of Edmonton's compost facility to cost $12M, city says
Administration recommending to proceed 'as quickly as possible', report says
A $12-million plan to tear down part of Edmonton's compost facility could begin as early as November.
Council's utility committee was briefed Friday about the need to deconstruct the aeration hall and south download building. The committee agreed to send the plan to city council for approval sometime in October.
Structural issues with the aeration hall's roof were flagged in 2017, prompting a shutdown of the Edmonton composting facility last winter, according to a report that went to the utility committee Friday.
The report from administration also recommends the city proceed "as quickly as possible" to take down the structure as its deemed unsafe.
If approved, deconstruction work would start in November and could take a year to complete.
P3 proposal
In the meantime, administration has started to look at ways to rebuild the compost facility.
One of the options is a public-private partnership funding model, also known as a P3, to pay for the rebuild.
Early research on the benefits of using the funding model has been done by city staff, who have looked at other cities who have used similar funding approaches.
But not all of the councillors on the utility committee were in favour of a P3 approach.
Coun. Aaron Paquette said Friday he will need more details.
"We know that the old composter was a P3 exercise and that didn't go so well for us. So if we're going to pursue this again, I would certainly like to see every protection possible for the City of Edmonton, for the people of Edmonton," he said after the meeting.
A business plan on options to fund the rebuild will come to council sometime in April next year.
