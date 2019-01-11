City battling to turn downtown parking lot into public park

There's a showdown brewing at city hall Friday over a downtown parking lot the city wants to turn into a public park.

City council will decide whether to expropriate a key piece of land the owner is refusing to sell on the northwest section of 107th Street and Jasper Avenue.

The plot of land in question is a parking lot. The city's property assessment map pegs the value of the land at roughly $6.8 million.

Through expropriation and other agreements, the city has been able to acquire three lots on the east side of 107th Street. The city wants to combine the four properties to make a 1.25 hectare public park on both sides of 107th Street between Jasper Avenue and 102nd Avenue.

A map showing the parcels of land the City of Edmonton wants to acquire to build a public park at 107th Street and Jasper Avenue. (City of Edmonton)

In a report to council, city administration recommends expropriating the land on the northwest section of 107th Street to move forward.

The city's main argument for building the park is the potential to draw development in the area and to serve as a site for future high-density housing.

The report also says "development of the park at this location will encourage residential development of nearby properties in the Warehouse Campus Neighbourhood, consistent with the direction of the Downtown Area Redevelopment Plan."

Plan "not sound"

The holdout landowner challenged the notice of expropriation, triggering hearings with a provincially-appointed inquiry officer.

In their final report, the inquiry officer decided the city's plan was not "sound and reasonable" because it could not prove the last parcel of land was necessary for the overall vision of a contiguous park.

The main sticking point was whether a park could be considered a whole entity if a functioning roadway with an LRT line running directly through it. The future Centre Line LRT is planned to travel along 107th Street, through the proposed park.

Despite the inquiry officer's report, City of Edmonton administration still made the recommendation to councillors to move forward with the expropriation.

"The four properties are the largest contiguous area of vacant land within the Warehouse Campus Neighbourhood," the city report to council reads.

"As the proposed Centre Line will be a low-floor urban style LRT that integrates with its surroundings, step-free boarding, smaller-scale stops, and operates by line of sight at lower speeds in congested areas, this will not prevent the development of a contiguous park," states the report.

A City of Edmonton report explains why council should vote to expropriate a parcel of land for a proposed park at 107th Street and Jasper Avenue. (City of Edmonton)

"Build the park"

The overall plan for the park started in 2010 when council approved the Capital City Downtown Area Development Plan.

That plan laid out a vision for a public park up to 1.4 hectares in size to be part of a "high quality, urban built environment."

Downtown Community League President Chris Buyze believes a park in the proposed location will bring the maximum return for the entire area.

"Part of the reason to acquire it is that land prices are going up," said Buyze. "We have a lot of developers who are looking at building in the area because the park is moving forward."

"Really the opportunity for council is to acquire it now."

The council meeting starts at 1:30 p.m. in council chambers.