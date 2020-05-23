City asks residents stay off North Saskatchewan as water levels rise

The city is urging Edmontonians to be wary of rising water levels along the North Saskatchewan River.

In a Friday evening public service announcement, the City of Edmonton asked residents to stay off the river and away from riverbanks. Steady rainfall on Thursday and Friday caused rapidly rising water levels, possibly resulting in excess debris on the river.

Water levels were expected to increase three metres over the weekend.

A city spokesperson said the caution was still active as of Saturday morning and water levels were expected to peak during the evening between 11 p.m. and 2 a.m.

Walking trails and boat launches could also be submerged, according to the announcement. Edmontonians were asked to keep dogs away from the river and boats off it.