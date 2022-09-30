Star blanket gift inspires calls for more Indigenous representation at citizenship ceremony

On the day Uday Shetty became a Canadian citizen, he was welcomed by a Treaty 6 elder who wrapped him in a star blanket.

The unique swearing-in ceremony in Edmonton was arranged by Allen Benson as a symbol of respect and gratitude for a friendship forged between two men embracing each others' families, cultures and traditions.

Over the years, Shetty's family served up home-cooked meals and when his in-laws visited from India, Benson ditched the cutlery and they ate with their hands.

Shetty went hunting, tried moose meat and he and his family left with gallons of Saskatoon berries they picked on Benson's acreage.

In August 2018, Benson learned his friend was taking his citizenship oath. He had the quilt made by a resident at Stan Daniels Healing Centre, where the men are taught how to make the blankets in accordance with Cree teachings.

"It was an honour for us to be able to welcome them this way and gift them with that blanket, to honour their interest, their commitment, to understanding other cultures in Canada," said Benson, a member of the Beaver Lake First Nation.

Benson is lobbying to have a similar welcome extended to all new Canadians.

He wants Indigenous chiefs to advocate for increased participation in the oath-taking ceremony. New citizens would be welcomed by a treaty representative and gifted with something symbolic of that Treaty territory.

'This is our land'

"Indigenous people have a right to have a voice at the table for immigration," Benson said.

"This is our land. We never gave up our land and we never gave up the right to welcome people to this country. We welcomed the original immigrants to this country and were taken advantage of."

Benson said gaining citizenship should require showing an understanding of the true history of Indigenous people and the meaning of reconciliation, taught by Indigenous people.

Allen Benson says new Canadian citizens should be welcomed during the ceremony by a Treaty representative. (Trevor Wilson/CBC)

The government is currently deciding on a release date for an updated citizenship guide that includes more information on the First Nations, Métis and Inuit people of Canada.

A revised citizenship oath was introduced in June 2021 pledging to uphold Indigenous peoples' rights. Such changes are a response to the Truth and Reconciliation Commission's 94 calls to action..

Citizenship Immigration and Refugee Canada said the government can't speculate on future policy decisions about the swearing-in but will continue to find ways to increase Indigenous participation.

Seamstress Tasia Natewayes said the gift of a star blanket could inspire new Canadians to learn more about Indigenous culture. (Trevor Wilson/CBC)

The call for a revised citizenship ceremony is supported by Tasia Natewayes, who makes and sells star blankets through her online business Sister Love Creations.

"It's kind of like you're walking them into

Uday Shetty says it was an honour to receive a star blanket from his beloved friend. (Trevor Wilson/CBC)

Such changes are a response to the Truth and Reconciliation Commission (TRC)'s 94 calls-to-action. The TRC was set up to listen, learn and inform Canadians about the harm tragic legacy of residential schools and help heal relations between Indigenous and non-Indigenous people

"It's kind of like you're walking them into.our nation," said Natewayes from an interview at the Buffalo Sage Wellness House where she volunteers her time teaching residents how to make star blankets.

"It's a sign of respect and holding that place in your heart for them, that they're open and welcome to learn our ways too."

Natewayes said the colours of red, black, yellow and white represent the four nations of the world. The design can include bears, horses or eagles — a sign of high respect as the bird that's closest to the creator, she said.

"I think it would be important for an immigrant to know what happened, know the history of Indigenous peoples," Natewayes said.

"Receiving a star blanket would probably give them more interest and more inspiration to know why they got that blanket and what the story is behind them."

"Receiving a star blanket would probably give them more interest and more inspiration to know why they got that blanket and what the story is behind them."