Citadel Theatre releases plan to deal with harassment, bullying

A new report from the Citadel Theatre highlights its plan to address workplace bullying and harassment after several allegations against the theatre surfaced last year.

The report includes comments from people who attended a community event on "reclaiming the Citadel as a safe workplace" in May last year.

Many of the attendees shared some of their experiences with the theatre over the years and some of the challenges, according to the report. One person characterized their experience with the theatre as one of "fear, intimidation and isolation."

Another person said their experience with the Citadel "changed the trajectory of their life," reads the document.

The theatre's board chair Wendy Dupree told CBC News Thursday that the comments are "difficult to hear," but the organization is still working on changing its policies.

"We've committed to continuing to keep ourselves available and to provide avenues for feedback and for conversation," said Dupree.

The organization publicly apologized to artists and staff when the allegations became public last March.

Since then, Citadel staff have incorporated 12 different measures in an attempt to improve the workplace, according to the public report. Among them were the hiring of a human resources representative and providing leaders management and harassment prevention training.

The theatre also piloted a "360 degree evaluation process" that allows staff to provide feedback anonymously, reads the public document.

That program will eventually expand to welcome anonymous complaints from actors and others in the theatre community, said Dupree. Four other measures are also in progress, states the report.

In a co-authored letter posted on the organization's website Wednesday, Dupree and artistic director Daryl Cloran acknowledged more needs to be done.

"We know that this is ongoing work," reads the letter.

Dupree said the organization's staff want to rebuild the community's trust by continuing talks and making changes more public.

"Hopefully these things together will continue to develop the community's trust in us and that we're really committed to maintaining a safe workplace," said Dupree.

The theatre plans to host a public panel discussion on safe workplaces in theatre on Feb. 11.