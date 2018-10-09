Cineplex Manning theatre expected to reopen Tuesday night after bedbug treatment

A northeast Edmonton theatre is expected to reopen Tuesday night after it was closed on the weekend when a movie goer spotted a bedbug.

Robert Amador spotted the bedbug on the carpet of an aisle while watching a movie with his girlfriend and their two children in the Manning Town Centre Cineplex Sunday night.

He reported it to a manager, who offered them free passes and said she'd call pest control right away. When the family got home, they changed in the garage and stuffed their clothing into garbage bags to wash as soon as they got inside.

The theatre was closed immediately and an inspection was arranged, Cineplex communications director Sarah Van Lange said in a statement Tuesday.

"As you can imagine, we take matters like this very seriously," she said.

"The auditorium is targeted to reopen this evening but to err on the side of caution, as of this morning we do have the experts back in doing a comprehensive inspection of all the auditoriums at the theatre."

Cineplex has 164 movie theatres across Canada, and each undergoes regular inspections, she said.

"We have these measures in place because the health and safety of our guests and staff is our number one priority," she added.

Alberta Health Services has been contacted about the bedbug complaint, spokesperson Kirsten Goruk said in an emailed statement. A public health inspector will be on site to investigate Wednesday, she added.

'We're done with going to theatres'

Amador said he enjoys going to the Manning Cineplex because it's a newer theatre and close to home, but he might be staying in to watch movies for a while.

He said he doesn't blame staff or management for the bedbug and was worried they'd lose a few days of work due to the inspection.

"I think they do their best to try to keep it clean but there's only so much you can do with people coming," he said.

"We said to each other we're done with going to theatres."