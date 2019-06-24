Wildfire evacuation order lifted for areas of Mackenzie County

A mandatory evacuation order for several areas in Mackenzie County in northern Alberta will be lifted as of 2 p.m. Monday, the county says on its website.

"Under the current weather conditions, the wildfire isn't an immediate threat to our residents," says the message, posted Monday morning. "However, that could change if certain weather conditions are met."

Residents will be able to return to their homes in the Blue Hills/Tompkins, La Crete, La Crete rural, Rocky Lane and High Level rural areas, the county said.

However, an evacuation alert is still in place, meaning residents must be ready to leave on short notice. The county reminded residents to have vehicles filled up with gas and two to three days' worth of food and water.

"It is important to remember that this return may be temporary," Reeve Josh Knelsen said in a statement.

"Conditions could change quickly, which is why everyone being allowed to return is still under an evacuation alert and we must be ready to leave on short notice."

Alert for High Level lifted

The Town of High Level removed its evacuation alert Monday morning, citing "favourable weather conditions and less aggressive fire growth."

The Chuckegg Creek wildfire, which remains out of control, is the largest wildfire burning in northern Alberta. It is now approximately 331,760 hectares in size.

High Level is about 740 kilometres northwest of Edmonton.