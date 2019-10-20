Chrystia Freeland rallies in closely contested Edmonton ridings 2 days before election
Candidate for Toronto riding of University-Rosedale makes appeal to Alberta progressive voters
Chrystia Freeland joined Liberal candidates in closely contested Edmonton ridings in the final weekend before the federal election.
The Alberta-born Liberal candidate for the Toronto riding of University-Rosedale started at a rally with Edmonton Mill Woods candidate Amarjeet Sohi on Saturday, just two days before Canadians go to the polls.
"This riding is always sort of a toss-up riding," said Sohi, who is running for re-election in the riding he won by less than 100 votes against Conservative candidate Tim Uppal in the 2015 election.
Sohi defended the Liberals record in Alberta, touting work on the Canada Child Benefit and the Trans Mountain expansion and other energy projects.
Appointed Canada's Minister of Foreign Affairs in January 2017, Freeland, who was born in Peace River, implored progressive voters to support Sohi.
"It is so important for us to have in the federal arena, at the table in Ottawa strong, progressive Alberta voices," Freeland said. Absolutely essential. And that's why I'm here."
Edmonton Centre stop
After the rally, Freeland travelled to Edmonton Centre where she joined Liberal Randy Boissonnault for a campaign rally with volunteers and supporters.
"Make no mistake my friends, this election is about the only progressive government, the only progressive party that can form government and fight climate change," Boissonnault said.
- Scheer campaigns in Edmonton battleground ridings
- Trudeau, Scheer dodge questions, trade barbs on final push to election day
Last month, Conservative leader Andrew Scheer also joined candidates in the two Edmonton battleground ridings, enlisting the support of Alberta Premier Jason Kenney at Edmonton campaign stops with federal Conservative candidates Uppal and James Cumming.
Cumming will try to unseat Boissonnault in a rematch of the 2015 election.
Liberal Leader Justin Trudeau was also scheduled to be in Alberta on Saturday night for one of his final stops of the election campaign, to attend a rally in northeast Calgary.
