Deputy Prime Minister Chrystia Freeland, the new minister of intergovernmental affairs, will meet with Alberta Premier Jason Kenney on Monday afternoon in Edmonton.

Freeland is scheduled to meet with Kenney at the Alberta legislature at 4 p.m. MT, followed by a meeting with Edmonton Mayor Don Iveson at city hall, a release from the Prime Minister's Office said.

There are no details yet on what Kenney will discuss with Freeland.

Kenney is looking into pulling Alberta out of the Canada Pension Plan and setting up its own public pension plan. He's also considering establishing a provincial police force and collecting federal taxes on Ottawa's behalf — just as Quebec has done.

Iveson wants to "discuss the relationship of the federal government with cities and how we can work together to benefit all," his communications manager said in an email to CBC News on Monday.

Freeland, the former foreign affairs minister, was tapped last week by Prime Minister Justin Trudeau to serve as his deputy and intergovernmental affairs minister.

Freeland's mission is to overcome regional tensions and find ways for the federal government to respond meaningfully to the demands of the regions.

Kenney is looking into pulling Alberta out of the Canada Pension Plan and setting up its own public pension plan. He's also considering establishing a provincial police force and collecting federal taxes on Ottawa's behalf — just as Quebec has done. (Jason Franson/The Canadian Press)

In last month's federal election, the Liberals won a minority government but were shut out by the Conservatives in Alberta and Saskatchewan.

Last week, federal Natural Resources Minister Seamus O'Regan was in Calgary to meet with Alberta Energy Minister Sonya Savage. The two met privately to discuss the state of the province's energy sector and the numerous challenges facing the oilpatch.

Savage described the meeting as "a very good start."

While in Edmonton, Freeland is also slated to deliver greetings at an event hosted by the Ukrainian Canadian Congress at 7 p.m. at the Chateau Louis Hotel & Conference Centre.

The event is in honour of the former president of Ukraine, Petro Poroshenko.

Freeland touted Canada's Ukrainian community as a great unifier in a post-election speech earlier this month.

Coming out of a federal election that has divided the country, Freeland suggested that Ukrainian-Canadians not bound by political affiliation can serve as a unifying example for a country that might feel divided.

During that same speech, Freeland also pointed out that she is Alberta-born, although she now represents a downtown Toronto riding.