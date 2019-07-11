Man accused of killing baby faced previous charge related to a child

An Edmonton man charged with killing his six-month-old son in May 2017 was charged earlier that month with causing a child to be in need of intervention.

Christopher Lamarche, 25, was arrested on July 5 in Vancouver and charged with second-degree murder in the death of Jarock Humeniuk.

The boy was found dead on May 28, 2017, in a north Edmonton home.

An autopsy determined the cause of death to be blunt force trauma, sparking a two-year investigation.

Court documents obtained by CBC Wednesday show Lamarche had been charged with causing a child to be in need of intervention, under the Child, Youth and Family Enhancement Act, three weeks prior to the death.

The charge was withdrawn on July 5, 2017, six weeks after Jarock's death.

Neither Edmonton police nor Children's Services would confirm if the child involved in earlier charge was Jarock.

"We're not prepared to release any information that could be deemed prejudicial to the homicide investigation," wrote police spokesperson Scott Pattison.

Lauren Armstrong, press secretary to Children's Services Minister Rebecca Schulz, would not say if the province had been involved with the family.

"Unfortunately, I cannot speak to the specifics of any case (or potential involvement with a family) due to the privacy provisions of the Child, Youth and Family Enhancement Act," Armstrong wrote in an email.

However, the legislation doesn't extend to a child beyond death unless the family makes a request, which did not happen in this case.

In a statement on Thursday, Jarock's family expressed relief that the investigation had concluded.

Lamarche's criminal history also includes weapons offences and property crime. He is scheduled to appear before a judge following his return to Edmonton.