Most Edmonton non-profits at capacity for volunteers helping with holiday dinners

People looking to serve food to the less fortunate at holiday dinners in Edmonton may be out of luck.

Many non-profits are having to turn away volunteers over the holidays, but they're hoping Edmontonians don't forget about them in in the new year.

At the Mustard Seed, an organization that helps adults experiencing poverty and homelessness, many of the Christmas dinner events have been full with volunteers who signed up way back in April.

The Bissell Centre, which also helps those struggling with poverty, has all the volunteers it needs for its Christmas dinner events.

"They book up really fast this time of year," said Devin Komarniski, Bissell Centre marketing and communications manager. "You know we have a very caring city, a lot of interest in people getting involved and helping out at this time year."

But there are other ways Edmontonians can help. The Bissell Centre is still in need of volunteers to wrap gifts this week, and the Mustard Seed needs volunteers to sort donations of new and used clothing.

Both organizations hope people will fill those volunteer gaps needed now, and that they remember to return within the next month or two.

"The need is great in the new year and we really need people to step up. Give us a call, get dialled in and give us a hand," said Komarniski. "It really goes a long way to helping our efforts to help people who are living in poverty."

"Whether it's coming down to help out with a meal, coming down to the Personal Assistance Centre or to anyone of our drop-ins, that's when volunteers are really crucial," said Kris Knutson, director of programs at the Mustard Seed.

"We like to say we'd love to see volunteers come out and celebrate Christmas in July when a lot of people kind of forget about those who are homeless and struggling."

Drivers who volunteered with the Christmas Bureau of Edmonton lineup for delivery instructions. (Christmas Bureau of Edmonton)

The Christmas Bureau of Edmonton, which provides food hampers, shares the same sentiments. While they don't need many volunteers at the moment, they are in need of cash donations and fundraising.

"We have a grocery bill of $1.3 million," said Darlene Kowalchuk, Christmas Bureau executive director. "Right now we're at $628,000 so we have about 52 per cent yet to go to to pay that huge grocery bill. We're going to have to pay it in January."

Travis.mcewan@cbc.ca

@Travismcewancbc

