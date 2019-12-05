O Tannenbaum! Natural Christmas trees in short supply across Alberta

A shortage of natural Christmas trees on the North American market may increase prices this season.

From impromptu tree lots to greenhouse storerooms, sellers have been struggling to stock up, said Brock Friesen, owner of Creekside Home and Garden in Spruce Grove.

"The recession that took place back in 2008 caused some of the growers to cut back their planting," Friesen said in an interview Thursday with CBC Radio's Edmonton AM.

"And it takes about 10 years to produce a tree. So here we are, about 10 years later, short of trees.

"And I think there has been a resurgence in people wanting live trees. When you do determine there is demand, you're already behind."

Friesen said poor weather can also wreak havoc on supply. One bad growing season can ruin a tree with unsightly brown patches, he said.

The tree farm industry is also in decline, he said. Many established farmers are growing old, and the next generation isn't signing on for an unpredictable business.

"And just like a lot of agricultural businesses that require a lot of hard work, there is less interest in getting into that kind of work and being patient enough to grow a tree for 10 years. And so people aren't replacing the tree growers that are there."

Shirley Brennan, executive director of the Canadian Christmas Tree Growers' Association, agreed the root of the problem stretches back a decade.

Christmas tree farming increased from a $53-million industry in 2008 to a $100-million dollar industry in 2019 — something growers hadn't anticipated.

"It takes 10 years to grow a tree," she said. "When the demand is up, we just can't plant them fast enough."

'We started scrambling'

Friesen, who has been selling trees for more than 30 years, used the same supplier for more than a decade. This year, unable to meet demand, the farm in Montana cut him off the buyers list.

Faced with short supply, growers in the United States are favouring their American customers, he said.

"We just assumed that our supply was good. But when we called him when we usually do, we discovered we weren't on the list of people getting trees this year.

"We started scrambling. We contacted growers in Ontario and Michigan and Montana, basically anywhere we could think of."

He suspected his old supplier was struggling to meet demand after he toured the farm last year.

"They would take a nine-foot tree and cut it into a seven footer, just to fill the orders that were coming in," he said.

Friesen eventually found a new supplier in Saskatchewan. But he has had to pass some of the increased cost on to his customers, and the quality isn't quite what he's used to.

The Fraser fir in particular, popular for its pyramid shape and ability to retain needles, is in short supply.

"I like having a variety, and probably my favourite is a grand fir, which we don't have this year," he said. "The scent is one of the best and it's likely one of the fullest."

What's at the root of a Christmas tree shortage? We'll cut to the chase. 6:12

For those trying to find the perfect tree, Friesen recommends looking for one that was grown inland. Coastal trees don't hold their needles once they come into Alberta's frigid temperatures.

And if you want one that will withstand the rigours of the holiday season, the Fraser fir is always a solid choice.

"It's unbeatable for needle retention," he said. "You're pretty much guaranteed to have needles until Ukrainian Christmas, which is pretty important for a lot of people."