Fatal Edmonton group home fire 'accidental,' investigators say

A fatal Christmas Eve fire at a west Edmonton group home for people with disabilities was accidental, fire officials said Thursday.

"Investigators have determined that the fire was accidental, but the exact cause could not be determined," an Edmonton Fire Rescue Services spokesperson said in an email.

One person died in hospital Monday after fire ripped through the group home around 2 a.m. that day. Three other people were taken to hospital.

The facility, at 166th Street and 90th Avenue in the West Meadowlark neighbourhood, is operated by McMan Youth, Family and Community Services Association.

Neighbours said three men with physical and mental disabilities lived in the home and that care workers rotated through the home.

The four patients initially transported to hospital were a man in his 40s in critical, life-threatening condition; a man of an unknown age in critical, life-threatening condition; a man in his 30s in serious condition; and a woman in her 30s in serious condition.

Fire investigators said damage to the structure is estimated at $275,000, with damage to contents estimated at $25,000.