Christmas Day shooting near downtown Edmonton ruled a homicide

A fatal shooting on Christmas morning has been ruled a homicide by Edmonton police following the results of an autopsy.

Abdinasir Abdullahi Shire, 28, died from gunshot wounds after he was found by police outside an apartment building in the Queen Mary Park neighbourhood, police said in a news release Friday.

Officers were called to the apartment building at 107th Avenue and 117th Street at around 7:20 a.m. on Wednesday following reports of gunshots in the area.

Paramedics treated Shire on scene but he died shortly after, police said.

Multiple people were seen leaving the scene in vehicles, police said.

Homicide detectives continue to investigate and are looking to speak with anyone who has information about the shooting.