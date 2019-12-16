Kris Kringle without the jingle: Edmonton organization hosts holiday party for kids with autism

Like many kids, five-year-old Josten Stewart is a big fan of Santa Claus. But with all the lights, music and long lines of people, getting a picture with the big guy in red can be a challenging experience.

The sights and sounds of the holiday season are overwhelming for some children with autism, including Josten. The Children's Autism Services of Edmonton Christmas party helps families celebrate the season in a more comfortable environment.

"Different kinds of parties and environments, we can't always go into," said Josten's mom, Nicole Stewart.

"It's one time where you can actually go out and be in an environment where everybody understands what you're going through, what your child is going through, and nobody's judging."

The free event on Saturday catered to children's sensory challenges, letting them meet Father Christmas at a designated time in a quiet space at the CASE building, on 174th Street and 103rd Avenue.

Families also took part in cookie decorating, an energetic dance party and tactile craft making.

"Because every child with autism is different, their sensory needs are going to be different," said Terri Duncan, the executive director of CASE. "It's important to offer them choices of loud, energetic, fun spaces and quiet, calming spaces."

Duncan said the value of the event is apparent in its growth. Last year, about 60 families attended. This year, there were 175 families.

"Often families with kids with autism just don't get to experience the same things," she said. "For them to be able to have these normal things ... like pictures with Santa, it's important."