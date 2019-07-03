Vehicles are not babysitters, police warn in public awareness campaign

Edmonton police are launching an awareness campaign, warning motorists of the danger of leaving children and pets unattended in vehicles.

Emergency crews have responded to 19 calls about children left alone in vehicles so far this year, Edmonton police said in a news release Wednesday.

In 2018, officers responded to 53 similar calls, compared to 83 in 2017.

Police are hoping an ad campaign called Your vehicle is not a babysitter launched Wednesday will register with parents and caregivers.

"We hope that this campaign will remind parents and pet owners to reconsider their travel plans if it means their loved ones will be at risk," Const. Jenn Shewaga of the Child at Risk Response Team said in a statement.

"We don't want a moment of convenience to become a lifetime of regret."

Even a few minutes inside a hot car can have dire consequences, police said.

Extreme temperatures affect infants and small children more quickly and dramatically than adults due to their size, police said.

Even if the vehicle is left running with air conditioning, there is a severe risk for heatstroke, police said.

Pets develop heatstroke more quickly than children because they can't cool themselves off by sweating. They only have sweat glands on their paws which won't do well on a hot car seat, police said.