Toddler struck in southwest Edmonton parking lot

A toddler is recovering in hospital after being struck by a vehicle in southwest Edmonton Monday evening.

Edmonton police are investigating after the two-year-old child was hit by a vehicle in a parking lot in the area of 115th Street and 41st Avenue, in the Royal Gardens neighbourhood.

The child was taken to hospital with injuries and is expected to recover, a police spokesperson said Tuesday. The toddler's injuries have been classified as non-life threatening.

The major collision investigation unit has taken over the investigation. No further details were provided by police.