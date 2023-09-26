Edmonton man pleads guilty to making child pornography of young boys at his day home

An Edmonton man has pleaded guilty to making child pornography of three young boys he cared for at his unlicensed day home.

Nicholas Baglole-Gaudet, 28, is set to be sentenced next month.

He was initially charged with possession of child pornography in September 2020, after a romantic partner borrowed his laptop and found "searches indicative of child pornography," according to an agreed statement of facts.

The agreed facts say Baglole-Gaudet looked after multiple children between the ages of two and 11 at his southeast Edmonton day home.

His partner turned the laptop over to police and a forensic investigator found more than 2,000 images and videos of child pornography on the device.

In March 2021, Baglole-Gaudet was additionally charged with making child pornography after 11 images of three young boys "in a state of undress" were identified as children who attended the day home.

Baglole-Gaudet admitted that he took the photos while the children, all younger than nine, were in his care.

"This was a gross abuse of trust," Crown prosecutor Bonnie Parker said Tuesday.

She said there's been a "significant" impact on the victims in the case.

Baglole-Gaudet pleaded guilty to two charges in an eight-count indictment earlier this spring. The other charges are expected to be withdrawn.

'Nightmare' for victims' families

The mother of one of the boys, whose identities are subject to a publication ban, read a victim impact statement in court Tuesday.

"I wish I could go back in time to prevent this nightmare from happening to our family," she said.

"I can't and won't trust anyone for child care.... At school pickup, I have panic attacks."

Baglole-Gaudet addressed the court Tuesday, apologizing for his actions.

"I know the people I have hurt the most once trusted and cared about me.... While I hope one day you will be able to forget about this, know that I will not. I will carry these regrets with me for the rest of my life."

The Crown is seeking a prison sentence of five years, registration under the Sex Offender Information Registration Act for 20 years and additional restrictions on his contact with children over that time period.

Baglole-Gaudet's defence lawyer, Will van Engen, argued for a prison term half that long, saying his client's strong family support and the "extensive" counselling he's participated in since 2020 make him a good candidate for rehabilitation.

"There's no doubt Mr. Baglole-Gaudet did a terrible thing. What I want to stress to the court is that there is hope for him," van Engen said.

"He has come to understand the deep impact of his actions."

Court of King's Bench Justice Susan Richardson reserved her sentencing decision until Oct. 17.