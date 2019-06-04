Alberta Children's Services worker found guilty of accessing and possessing child pornography

A social worker for Alberta Children's Service has been found guilty of accessing and possessing child pornography after thousands of images were found on his personal USB and work laptop.

Henry Victor Haineault was slumped with his head hanging while the judge read his decision in Fort McMurray's Court of Queen's Bench on Friday.

Haineault was charged in April 2018 after technicians with Alberta Law Enforcement Response Teams' Internet Child Exploitation unit found thousands of child pornography photos on his USB and work laptop.

He had been working for Children's Services in High Level, Alta., but was placed on administrative leave in November 2017 when the investigation began. He had previously worked for the Athabasca Tribal Council's Child and Family Services.

Justice Paul Jeffrey said there were over 3,000 photos that constituted child pornography.

Cyril Bright, Haineault's lawyer, had argued the evidence was circumstantial and there were no witnesses who saw his client view or access the photos.

Bright said the laptop had a previous owner and other people had access to the device.

Haineault had testified he would travel to his niece's home on the weekends, and people in the home had access to the laptop.

Haineault also testified he didn't know the images were on his USB, except on one occasion, when he immediately deleted the images.

Jeffrey said the arguments "do not raise any reasonable doubt in my mind."

He said the evidence pointed to Haineault accessing the images on three different occasions. He didn't believe Haineault's "professed ignorance" of the images.

"This is not a case, as Mr. Haineault suggests, of innocent possession," Jeffrey said.

Haineault, who was 60 at the time he was charged, started working in the province's Children's Services department on July 4, 2017. And on that day six images of child pornography were created on Haineault's work laptop under his username.

There was no evidence that anyone else would have had access to the laptop to put the images on it on his first day of work, Jeffrey said.

As well, there was "no hint of any other user of the thumbdrive," which contained several hundred images as well as Haineault's updated resume.

In her closing arguments, Crown prosecutor Parm Johal said Haineault's claim wasn't reasonable because he had been a social worker for 30 years.

She said it would be reasonable to infer that if a long-standing social worker found child pornography on his first day of work, he would do something about it.

Johal added that when she questioned his story on the stand, Haineault "became evasive."

Johal suggested Haineault knew the child pornography was on the USB and that he used it to view the images on his work laptop, because he knew there would be a lower chance of detection compared to downloading images off the internet.

The sentencing is tentatively scheduled for June 4, to give enough time for a pre-sentencing report to be drawn up Haineault.