Child pornography charges stayed against Sherwood Park man

Charges have been stayed in the case of a Sherwood Park man accused of possessing and distributing child pornography.

Edward Vukovic was arrested in July 2017 following an 11-month investigation, Alberta Law Enforcement Response Teams said in a news release at the time. Vukovic was 19 when he was charged.

A stay of proceedings was issued last week on the two counts he was facing. A preliminary hearing for the case had been scheduled for Monday.

A stay of proceedings in a criminal case means a charge is not proceeding through court at this time, but does not mean the charge has been formally withdrawn.