Edmonton man who operated home daycare charged with possession of child pornography

A 25-year-old man who was operating an unlicensed daycare out of his southeast Edmonton home has been charged with possession of child pornography.

Edmonton police began investigating in September after child pornography allegations involving the man were "brought to their attention," stated a Tuesday news release.

The accused's home was searched on Sept. 9 when police confiscated a laptop that contained child pornography.

Investigators do not believe any of the pornographic images discovered on the computer involve children who had been left in the accused's care.

The man is charged with one count of possession of child pornography and one count of accessing child pornography, police said.

He has been released with several conditions, including no contact with any child under the age of 16 except in the presence of a parent or legal guardian.