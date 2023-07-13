Investigators working to identify victims after Edmonton man charged with child luring

Investigators are trying to identify alleged victims of a 34-year-old Edmonton man accused of luring and sexually abusing children.

Aarron Kowalchuk was arrested on June 20 by the ALERT Internet Child Exploitation (ICE) unit, with assistance from the Edmonton Police Service.

Kowalchuk is facing seven charges, including child luring, arrangement of a sexual offence against a child, making sexually explicit material available to a child, making child pornography and possession of a prohibited device.

In a news release Thursday, ALERT said investigators believe the accused met and sexually assaulted at least two children who they have been unable to identify.

The assaults are believed to have taken place in the Edmonton area.

Based on digital evidence obtained from Kowalchuk's phone, investigators believe children as young as nine may have been sexually assaulted.

ICE urged anyone with information to contact police.

Investigators say the evidence suggests the accused was also attempting to lure other potential victims into meeting with him.

"Investigators believe Kowalchuk was sending children sexually explicit materials and attempting to meet for sex," reads the news release.

"ICE forensic analysis of his seized phone and other computer devices have uncovered child sexual exploitation materials and incriminating online chat logs."

Kowalchuk was arrested at an Edmonton address. He was found carrying a backpack with a conducted energy weapon, ICE said.

Kowalchuk remains in custody and is scheduled to appear in court on Friday.

ALERT, the Alberta Law Enforcement Response Teams, is made up of 400 municipal police and RCMP officers who investigate organized and serious crime.